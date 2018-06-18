0 Mom says son told her 2 fellow campers sexually assaulted him at city-run camp

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are investigating allegations two kids assaulted a little boy at a city-run day camp.

The 5-year-old boy's mother said he attended the city camp last week at a Roswell park, and complained about some discomfort when he arrived home. She took him to the doctor and was shocked at the diagnosis.

"I just want justice for my own kid,” the mother said.

The Roswell woman wants answers after she said her son claimed two campers sexually assaulted him.

(Channel 2 Action News has decided not to identify the woman to protect the identity of her son.)

"I never thought this would happen to a 5-year-old," the woman said.

She said she took the boy to Children's Healthcare where doctors concurred there was possible sex abuse.

"He's not really sleeping good through the night. He got very quiet now. He's not really like the same. It just breaks my heart. It's very sad,” the mother said.

Roswell police confirmed they've launched an investigation.

In a letter sent home to camp parents, the director said they are fully cooperating with detectives. The letter stated:

"After 15 years with this department and having two children of my own that participate in camps and programs, I am confident in the quality of our programs. (We) take our jobs and your children very seriously and want each of you to know that your children are treated as our own."

"To me I see it as that camp should be closed,” the mother said. "It's not right for other kids to be going in there as well. It's not OK.”

A city spokeswoman told us the camp in question had 12 students in it last week with two counselors.

Police will be interviewing the boy later this week.

