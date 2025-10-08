Missing Georgia man’s body found 6 months ago. Now, a woman is charged with murder

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have the person responsible for the murder of a missing Georgia man whose body was found earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Laquinda Shandrell Moreland, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested in connection with the murder of Charles Raymond Tice, 85, of Barnesville, Ga.

Moreland has been charged with murder, concealing the death of another person, and false statements.

According to the GBI, Tice had disappeared since March of this year, and his remains were discovered in Lamar County on April 5.

The investigation began when the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI on April 2, regarding Tice’s disappearance.

Moreland was arrested in Griffin, Ga., and is currently held at the Lamar County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville.

Once the investigation concludes, the case will be forwarded to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

