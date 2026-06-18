Military base employee on leave after alleged racist tirade, opening fire on family’s reunion

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — An employee of the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Georgia has been placed on leave after a family accused him of using an AR-style rifle to shoot at them during their reunion.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Tyler Kinzer on June 7. WALB-TV reports Kinzer is the lead firefighter for fire and emergency services at the military base.

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The family and a witness says Kinzer used racial slurs and targeted their gathering.

“He’s talking junk. He started yelling the ‘N-word,’” Ramell Green, a witness, told WALB-TV. “He kept going, so we let him go. We just discussed what had happened after.”

The family and witnesses told deputies that Kinzer left and came back with a AR-style rifle and he was wearing body armor. That is when he started shooting.

Deputies said Kinzer later acknowledged he was involved in the shooting. They later recovered an AR-style rifle and body armor.

“Investigators said they also collected evidence that “ indicated that multiple firearms were discharged during the incident, and multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire,” the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured.

Kinzer faces one count of aggravated assault He was released on $5,000 bond after his arrest. The investigation is still ongoing with additional charges pending.

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