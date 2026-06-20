Man says women drugged him. When he woke up, $25K in watches was gone

ATLANTA — Police are searching for two women accused of stealing thousands in luxury watches.

The victim told Atlanta police that he met two women at the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead. He said he took them back to his apartment down the road on E. Paces Ferry Rd. NE

He says that while there, the women drugged him. When he woke up, he says they were gone and so were several of his luxury watches.

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The stolen watches are estimated to be worth more than $25,000.

Police are sharing surveillance photos and videos of the women in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Anyone who knows who they are should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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