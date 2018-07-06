Middle school teacher accused of biting teen girl at Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the man accused of biting a teenage girl at Lake Lanier is a Gwinnett County middle school teacher who is now facing an investigation at the school district.
Jonathan Herbert, 30, was arrested after police said he swam underwater then drunkenly bit a 14-year-old girl's buttock.
Hall County sheriff's deputies said it happened July 4 around 8:30 p.m.
Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News the man did not know the teen.
Herbert is a teacher at Snellville Middle School. He has been charged with sexual battery, cruelty to a child and public drunkenness.
