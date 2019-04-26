Middle school student suspected of having mumps, officials say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A middle school student in Coweta County is suspected of having contracted mumps, health officials confirmed Friday.
Channel 2's Lori Wilson is at Lee Middle School, where parents got a letter about the illness Wednesday. Heath officials say they won't have an official confirmation of the diagnosis until next week.
Mumps is a viral illness that causes swelling in one or both salivary glands in the cheek and jaw, low-grade fever, headache and sore throat.
Health officials say that children who have received the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) are extremely unlikely to develop mumps.
We're working to learn what parents need to know if they think their children have been exposed, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}