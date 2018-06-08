0 Michael Seiden: 10 things to know about Channel 2's newest reporter

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is excited to welcome our newest reporter, Michael Seiden! Here are 10 things to know about him:

1. Where are you from? Where did you grow up?

I was born at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, and I grew up in Marietta.

2. Take us through your journey to WSB-TV.

Since I was freshman in high school, I’ve always known that I wanted to be a broadcast journalist.

At first, my goal was to become a SportsCenter anchor, but during my senior year of college, I got the opportunity to cover the historic 2008 presidential election for my college television station and that’s when I realized that I wanted to pursue a career in news.

My first on air job was at KBMT-TV in Beaumont ,Texas. From there, I got a job at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City. My third and most recent stop was at WPLG-TV in Miami/ Ft. Lauderdale Florida.

3. What made you want to be a journalist? Did you always know or was there a specific moment?

Like most kids who grew up playing sports, the goal is to become a professional athlete. But as soon as you realize you can’t hit a curve ball and there’s no such thing as a 6’3” center in the NBA, you’re forced to set new goals for yourself.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always enjoyed meeting new people and hearing their stories. I’ve also never been afraid to talk to strangers, even if it’s in an awkward situation.

4. What has been the most memorable story that you’ve covered? Why?

Wow! This is a really tough one, but I think I have to go with the 2013 Moore tornado. To this day, I still don’t think I’ve fully comprehended the magnitude of that disaster.

The deadly EF-5 tornado tore through a suburb of OKC, leveling everything in its path.we were live for 72 hours straight before we took a commercial break.

Initially, all cell towers were down in the area, so I remember how countless people walked up to us, pleading with us to show photos of their missing loved ones.

It was truly heartbreaking, but I felt like we were making a difference in our community. We were able to provide comfort for a community that was dealing with such a tragic situation.

It was also a special moment because despite all the devastation and destruction, it was amazing to see how complete strangers from all over the area were able to work together and help those in need.

5. What do you like to do for fun? Any hobbies?

I love spending time with my family and friends. My wife and I just welcomed our first child in 2016, so he’s always keeping us busy.

I also enjoy watching and attending sporting events, especially football, basketball and baseball.

When it comes to food, I’m pretty adventurous, so we are always on the hunt to find new and unique restaurants throughout the Atlanta area.

I also love to work out, and it’s always fun to check out music or food festivals

6. Do you have a favorite place to travel?

I love to travel to Arizona. I went to college out there, and it’s really a great place to visit.

I also love Miami. The culture and beaches are second to none.

New York City is also a great place to vacation. Like Atlanta, the traffic is insane, but I love the energy in that city.

7. Is there somewhere you have always wanted to go?

Israel, Japan, Turks and Caicos and Italy.

8. What’s your favorite book or movie or TV show?

If it isn’t Dr. Seuss, then chances are I haven’t read it.

In all seriousness, the best book I’ve read in the last year is The Looming Tower.

My favorite TV shows are Billions, Shameless, Power, Ballers, Ray Donovan and Curb Your Enthusiasm

9. What is something that we would be surprised to know about you?

I’m afraid to go horseback riding and I’m also scared of snakes.

I still read a hard copy of the newspaper.

10. What is your favorite sports team?

Atlanta Braves.

