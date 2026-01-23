Metro Atlanta warming centers open ahead of winter weather

ATLANTA — Some local governments and agencies in metro Atlanta are opening warm places for those who need help getting out of the winter weather.

Parts of metro Atlanta are under an ice warning, with the hazardous weather arriving this weekend, Severe Weather Team 2 reports.

Here are the warming centers available so far:

Clayton County

The locations listed below will remain open to Clayton County residents Saturday - Wednesday morning during the designated times.

The overnight locations operating hours 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.:

Now Faith Apostolic Ministries, 3406 Rex Road, Rex

Clayton County Police Department Headquarters Media Room, 7911 North McDonough St., Jonesboro, MARTA Bus Route #198

Overnight hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to Monday 8 a.m.:

Forest Park Recreation & Leisure Center, 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, MARTA Bus Route #193. Forest Park Rec Center’s regular hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday - Friday

DeKalb County

DeKalb County will activate warming centers beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr, Scottdale, GA 30079

To support the early morning activation time, revised transportation pickups will be conducted only on Sunday, beginning in the 7 a.m. hour. These times are reversed from the standard evening schedule to accommodate the 6 a.m. warming center opening. All transportation routes originate from Frontline Response Headquarters (2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta).

Gilmer County

The warming center will open at 5 p.m. Friday to anyone in need of a warm place for the night:

Gilmer County Civic Center, 1561 South Main Street in Ellijay

Enter on the left through the doors by the courts. It will close the next morning at 7 am. You must arrive by 9 p.m. and lights are out at 10 p.m. Dinner and breakfast will be offered. Pets are welcome and will be fed and kenneled on arrival.

Guest rules are posted the Facebook page.

Those who would like to provide assistance to this ministry, please see our needs listed on the Facebook page or contact Rachel Tarr, (770) 316-4934) or Jackie Watson (404) 909-3275.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will operate five warming stations beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with extended hours:

Best Friend Park Gymnasium in Norcross

Buford Senior Center in Buford

Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road in Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center in Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

At this time, we anticipate the warming stations will remain open through Monday, at 9:30 a.m., but that may change as needed.

Gwinnett County will also continue to operate our 24/7 One Stop for Help phone line. Residents who need help accessing resources for non-emergency situations are encouraged to call 770-822-8850.

South Fulton

The warming center will be open 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday to Monday, with the potential for extended operations depending on weather conditions:

Burdett Park Warming Center, 2945 Burdett Rd, College Park

White County

White County will open a shelter Saturday morning for individuals and families who have factors that limit their ability to safely shelter in place during the winter storm. This also includes residents with medical devices requiring electricity, such as those who rely on home oxygen.

Registration is required to request shelter space at whitecountyga.gov/shelterrequest. be ready to report to the shelter location by 1 p.m. Saturday, and be prepared for a stay of up to four days, as conditions may deteriorate rapidly after that. After your sheltering request is submitted, you will be contacted with further instructions.

If you cannot fill out the online form, call the White County Emergency Operations Center at 770-865-9800 for assistance.

Shelter occupants must bring all items needed for the duration of their stay, including changes of clothing, personal hygiene items, medications, diapers and supplies for children, snacks, baby food, formula, required medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, medications and other necessary medical supplies. These items will not be provided, and supplies cannot be delivered before sheltering operations.

