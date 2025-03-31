Metro Atlanta teen wows ‘American Idol’ judges with song he wrote for teacher’s murdered son

ATLANTA — Season 23 of “American Idol” is underway, and a couple of Georgians are heading to Hollywood.

Slater Nalley brought the judges to tears with his original song dedicated to his teacher’s son who was murdered.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer has been keeping up with him as he wows the competition.

Nalley is a self-taught talent. He told Greer he doesn’t read music, it just comes to him in his mind and he plays it.

“Just being able to see that I brought joy to a dark place. My goal the whole time was really incredible seeing the reactions from different people, people I’d never met before. Just hearing from all these different people was one of the really big reasons I do this is so that I can connect to other people with my music,” Nalley said.

Nalley is a senior at The Lovett School, where he has been singing and writing music since he was about 13 years old.

“I think that God just kind of gave me this passion and let it all flow together. I’d just be sitting there and music will just come into my ears and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I should write that down,’” Nalley said.

Slater is quickly becoming a household name. People already recognize him on the streets of metro Atlanta.

“It’s weird. I’ll go to restaurants and people will be like, ‘Are you Slater?’ And I’ll say, ‘Of course.’ Yes, but definitely catches me off guard almost every time because to me I’m just doing what I love to do and what I’ve always wanted to do,” Nalley told Greer.

He told Greer he is loving every bit of it while enjoying his last year in high school. His friends and family hosting get-togethers to celebrate his success.

“American Idol” season continues on Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on Channel 2.

©2025 Cox Media Group