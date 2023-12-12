Metro Atlanta teacher’s wife 1 of 3 killed in SC crash; he remains hospitalized

GREENVILLE, SC — A metro Atlanta teacher’s wife is one of three people killed in a crash in South Carolina over the weekend. He and his daughter remain hospitalized.

WYFF reports that the crash happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 85 in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle was headed north in the southbound lanes and hit another car, leading to a four-car crash.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as driver Storm Mikayla Shepard, 27, of Duncan; Jimmie McKenley Wallace, 69, of Alabama; and Sharae Deneen Green, 45, of Georgia.

According to family members, Green’s husband, Donald Green and one of their two daughters remain hospitalized. The couple’s other daughter has been released.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, the couple was returning from picking up one of their daughters from her first semester of college.

Donald Green is a math teacher at North Atlanta High School. His injuries include a broken foot and pelvis. Family members did not identify the couple’s daughters or reveal the extent of the hospitalized daughter’s injuries.

The family had two dogs with them in the car at the time of the crash. One of those dogs, Asta, has since been caught. The other dog, Moon, has been spotted but hasn’t been caught yet. Asta is being cared for by Anakin’s Trails Animal Trapping while the remaining family members recover.

The community is raising money to help with medical and funeral expenses.

