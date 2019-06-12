ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta’s more than 250 McDonald’s locations are seeking to fill 1,500 positions Wednesday.
The stores are looking for everything from cooks to general managers, said Jennifer Jones, a spokeswoman with a public relations firm that represents all McDonald’s in metro Atlanta.
Participating locations stretch from Elijay to Peachtree City and Rome to Athens.
Many industries with seasonal and youth workers are susceptible to employee shake-ups during summer.
The McDonald’s locations will have applications ready. But those interested can bring a filled-out application with a resume and contact information for references.
Applicants may be interviewed on the spot.The hiring campaign will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Those who can’t attend can apply online.
This story was written by Ben Brasch with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
