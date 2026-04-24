Metro Atlanta man faces nearly 80 child sex crime charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A metro Atlanta man is facing more than 70 child sex crime charges following an ongoing investigation out of Alabama, authorities say.

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According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have charged Micheal Clinton Chambers, 26, of Carrollton, in connection with the case.

Deputies say the investigation began earlier this month with the arrest of another suspect. As the case developed, authorities identified Chambers and obtained multiple warrants for his arrest.

Investigators tracked Chambers across state lines, working with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama before determining he had returned to Carrollton.

With assistance from Carrollton police, officers located and detained Chambers using a description of the vehicle he was believed to be driving.

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Chambers was extradited and transported to Alabama, where he was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Thursday.

He is currently facing a total of 75 charges, including:

30 counts of dissemination of child pornography

30 counts of production of child pornography

11 counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12

Three counts of first-degree sodomy

One count of directing a child to engage in sexual acts

One count of enticing a child for immoral purposes

Authorities say the investigation remains active, and additional charges could be filed.

“Not all details can be released at this time, out of respect for the victim and the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” the FCSO said in a statement.

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