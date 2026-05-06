Metro Atlanta man convicted of rape already in jail on murder charge

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County jury has convicted a man of aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment in a 2020 case only to learn he was already behind bars on a separate murder charge.

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Prosecutors say Shymik Mewborn was found guilty after a trial that detailed an assault that happened during a house party in Riverdale.

According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, the victim told authorities she began feeling ill after drinking alcohol at the gathering on June 28, 2020. She went to lie down in a bedroom when Mewborn entered the room and sexually assaulted her while holding her against her will, officials said.

Authorities say the victim managed to fight her way out, got to her car, and drove to a nearby gas station where she called 911.

According to prosecutors, the victim later identified Mewborn through Instagram.

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Detectives eventually tracked him down at the Fulton County Jail, where he was already being held on a murder warrant.

Investigators obtained a warrant for DNA evidence and interviewed Mewborn after advising him of his rights. During that interview, prosecutors say he admitted to being at the home and having contact with the victim.

After a short deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on both charges.

A Clayton County Superior Court judge sentenced Mewborn to 60 years in prison followed by life on probation. The judge also stated he is not eligible for parole.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley praised the prosecution team for their tireless work on securing the conviction.

“We know this conviction does not erase the tragic events that took place in 2020, but we hope it brings the victim some closure,” Mosley said.

No other details were released regarding the murder case.

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