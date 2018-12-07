Metro Atlanta Jimmy John's fails back-to back health inspections

DULUTH, Ga. - A franchise chain restaurant in Gwinnett County has failed back-to back health inspections.
We’re talking about the Jimmy John's on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth.
Before the two failing scores, this Jimmy John's had a perfect score of 100.
On Nov. 30, the Duluth restaurant on Peachtree Industrial failed a health inspection with a score of 67. It was re-inspected on Dec. 4, but got an even lower score of 65.
Violations in the second inspection included food stored under ice build-up/leak in the walk-in freezer, some food not held at 41 degrees or lower as required and the current health inspection score not posted.
When we went to the Jimmy John's to ask about the two failing inspections we were referred to the owner.
By phone, he said he is working closely with his staff to make sure they follow proper procedures.
The Gwinnett County Health Department briefly suspended the restaurant’s permit, which is standard when there are consecutive failures.
The inspector provided on-site training and the permit was reinstated. This Jimmy John's must get an 80 or above on the next re-inspection.
That will be done this month and we’ll keep you posted on how they do.
