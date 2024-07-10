Metro Atlanta BSA troop commended for patriotism in helping retire worn-out American flags

MILTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta BSA Troop is being commended for their patriotism after they helped to “retire” past their prime American flags.

The Milton Police Station has a box where people can deposit their used flags.

“Citizens do so with the understanding that these flags will someday be ‘retired’ with the respect they deserve,” the police department wrote.

When the box filled to the brim in the days after July 4th, police contacted BSA Troop 985 Scoutmaster Todd Williams.

“He retrieved what was inside and, sometime later, involved his Scouts in making sure the flags got a dignified sendoff based on the U.S. Flag Code and BSA flag retirement guidelines,” police wrote.

The Scouts planned and held a ceremony for the flags, shredding 193 nylon/synthetic flags and burning 111 cloth ones. They then collected and buried the ashes in accordance with BSA tradition. Another 30 non-U.S. flags were also respectfully retired.

“A heartfelt thank you to these Scouts for your care, respect, and effort. And also thanks to them, there’s now room in the Milton Police lobby box for anyone who wants to discard their own flags.,” police wrote.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the American Legion passed a resolution about flag retirement ceremonies in 1937.

According to the resolution, “The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning.”

