Men in Blazers just named this Atlanta soccer bar as the best in US

ATLANTA — Atlanta will host matches for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup. Atlanta United draws some of the largest crowds in the world.

But if you need more proof of why Atlanta is one of the hottest soccer towns, look no further than a new honor announced Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Men in Blazers has named Brewhouse Cafe in Little 5 Points as the Best Soccer Bar in America.

The soccer media company, which grew in popularity thank to its podcast and streaming show, launched a search to find the best bar or pub to watch soccer matches. Men in Blazers said it received thousands of nominations from all 50 states.

Men in Blazers will host a live show at Brewhouse Cafe on March 25 and present Brewhouse Cafe with its award.

Brewhouse Cafe first opened its doors in 1997. Today, you can catch any soccer game from the world’s biggest leagues on the bar’s 28 large TV screens.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group