Cobb County book fair: Get used books for as little as 10 cents, DVDs $2

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Attention, book lovers: If you’re looking for new reads, there’s a giant sale happening this weekend in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Public Library System is hosting its annual Spring Book Sale at the Cobb County Civic Center.

The popular event offers a variety of hardcover and paperback books along with DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more. The best part? Each item only costs between a dime up to $4 on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the sale transitions to a “Bring Your Own Box” discount. Customers can fill any size box for a $10 flat rate or $20 flat rate, depending on which level you’re shopping on.

The book fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The profits earned at the sale go back to Cobb County libraries.

If you can’t make it out this weekend, the Cobb County Public Library System also hosts a Fall Book Sale.

