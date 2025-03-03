See James Brown’s cape, concerts, Rock Lobster hockey at new Athens arena

ATHENS, Ga. — Where can you find professional hockey, live music, family events, and a cape once worn by James Brown?

Look no further than the new Akins Arena in downtown Athens.

“In the first 40 days, we’ve already hosted like 30 events back-to-back-to-back,” president & CEO of The Classic Center Paul Cramer said. “The attendance is going crazy, in a good way.”

Since opening in late 2024 with a high-energy concert by the B-52s, the 8,500-seat venue has hosted a variety of events, including concerts, college hockey, and high school gymnastics.

The arena’s hockey team, proudly named the Rock Lobsters, pays tribute to the B-52s’ iconic song—a name chosen by the community, with 9,000 people participating in the vote.

“(The Rock Lobsters) are so cool,” Cramer said. “We are part of the Federal League and I’m very proud to say the Rock Lobsters was a name that got created by this community. It was endorsed by the B-52s.”

What’s Next in Athens?

The excitement continues with a lineup of major events, including Brantley Gilbert on March 21, the Harlem Globetrotters on March 22, back-to-back sold-out shows by Megan Moroney in early April, Disney on Ice, Monster Jam and more.

0 of 89 Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena Take a walk through Georgia's musical history at the new Akins Ford Arena in Athens. (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena From James Brown’s red velvet cape... (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena to outfits from the B-52's... (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena there's memorabilia from So So Def Recordings... (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena and a megaphone used by Michael Stipe on stage with R.E.M. (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena The exhibit features items from more than 200 of Georgia's legendary artists! (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena Vistors will find instruments, t-shirts, photos, posters, album covers and even some shoes... (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena and some boots, too! These were worn on stage by James Brown in the 1960s. (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena The collection is on display at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens. The new arena opened in late 2024. (Nelson Hicks) Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena In addition to housing the music collection... (Nelson Hicks) Akins Ford Arena the arena hosts concerts... (WILLIAM B WINBURN) Akins Ford Arena and Rock Lobster Hockey! The team is part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The name was picked in a public vote and pays homage to the B-52's song. Music Memorabilia Installed by UGA Libraries at Akins Ford Arena Here are some more photos from the historical music collection from the University of Georgia installed at the new Akins Ford Arena in Athens. Beyond live entertainment, visitors can explore Georgia’s rich musical history at the University of Georgia Libraries’ Georgia Music Collections exhibit. The collection features artifacts from the state’s legendary artists, including guitars, boots, wigs, vintage albums, and even iPods.

See a cape the legendary James Brown wore, Duane Allman’s 1961–1962 Gibson SG, a megaphone that R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe used at concerts and much more.

From high-energy concerts to thrilling hockey games and historic exhibits, Akins Arena is quickly becoming a must-visit destination in Georgia.

