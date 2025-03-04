North GA science museum named among top 10 in U.S.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — USA Today readers have ranked America’s best science museums and a Georgia museum made it on the list.

The Tellus Museum, located in Cartersville, is ranked No. 10 among the science and natural museums in the country.

The Tellus Museum, named after the Roman goddess Terra, opened in Jan. 2009 as an expansion of the Weinman Mineral Museum

The 120,000-square foot museum features four main galleries, a digital planetarium and a 20-inch telescope in the observatory. USA Today readers also highlighted the museum’s 80-foot brontosaurus and a replica Apollo I capsule.

The new ranking comes at a good time for the Tellus as it announced on Monday that it has welcomed over three million visitors.

“From uncovering fossils and panning for gems to stargazing in our Observatory, you’ve made unforgettable memories with us—and there are so many more to come,” it said.

