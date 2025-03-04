Cartersville among the ‘most charming small towns in America’

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville is being called one of America’s cutest and most charming small towns, according to a new list by HGTV.

Located about an hour northwest of Atlanta, Cartersville has a population just over 23,000.

HGTV dove into each of the 50 states’ hidden small town gems to find the most charming places across the country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the Peach State, they chose Cartersville, which showcases everything from dinosaur fossils to western art.

The Tellus Science Museum has galleries of minerals, fossils, transportation technology and more for an educational, family fun experience.

TRENDING STORIES:

But if you’d rather, you can visit the Booth Western Art Museum, which has the world’s largest permanent exhibition of western art.

Make sure you find time to grab an Instagram selfie in front of the first painted wall ad for Coca-Cola in historic downtown Cartersville.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group