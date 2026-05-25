Memorial Day travel hitting a four-year high at the pumps, says AAA

As Memorial Day weekend comes to an end and thousands of drivers head back home, gas prices remain steady. AAA is urging drivers since traffic is expected to be heavy on the roads, plan ahead before starting those return trips.

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“Right now, the statewide average for regular gas is $3.99 a gallon, which is still about 50 cents below Georgia’s record high we saw in 2022,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even though prices are holding steady, they’re still high enough that planning ahead can really make a difference for drivers heading home.”

As it sits right now, gas is 1 cent lower than last week, 41 cents higher than last month and $1.07 higher than this time last year. For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $59.85.

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AAA officials say the national average is $4.51 a gallon, unchanged from last week and $1.33 higher than a year ago. With demand rising and global supply concerns lingering, prices are expected to stay high as the summer travel season begins.

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