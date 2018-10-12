  • Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots worth more than $850M!

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are worth a combined total of $862 million!

    Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $548 million, and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at $314 million.

    The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over 22 times since July 27.

    If there is one winner Friday night, they will have the option of the $548 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments or the cash option of $309 million.

    The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 18 times since Aug. 15.

    If there is one winner Saturday night, they will have the option of the $314 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments or the cash option of $179 million. 

    MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS

    • Draw Date: Friday
    • Estimated Jackpot Amount: $548 million
    • Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
    • Cash Option Amount: About $309 million
    • Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot
    • Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday LIVE on Channel 2
    • Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24
    • Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million
    • Date Jackpot Began Rolling: July 27
    • Number of Rolls: 22
    • Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: July 24 – $522 million (California)  
    • #1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (3 winning tickets – Illinois, Kansas and Maryland – $218.6 million each) 

    POWERBALL FAST FACTS

    • Draw Date: Saturday
    • Estimated Jackpot Amount: $314 million
    • Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
    • Cash Option Amount: Approximately $179 million
    • Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
    • Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday LIVE on Channel 2
    • Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
    • Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
    • Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Aug. 15
    • Number of Rolls: 18
    • Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Aug. 11 – $247 million jackpot (New York)
    • #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)

