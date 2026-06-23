Meet Paprika, Zoo Atlanta’s newest red panda resident.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is welcoming one new red panda and saying goodbye to another.

The new arrival is 4-year-old female Paprika.

She arrived on June 15 from the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kansas. She will go through a routine quarantine period before she explores her new habitat and is visible to zoo visitors.

The zoo is also saying goodbye to 5-year-old Rose, who is off to be paired with a male red panda.

“We know this is a wonderful opportunity for Rose, and we hope Members and guests will visit over the next several weeks prior to her departure. At the same time, we can’t wait to get to know Paprika,” said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature currently classifies red pandas as an endangered species. They face threats including regional habitat loss, poaching, and capture for the illegal pet trade.

In the wild, the animals inhabit regions of the Himalayas spanning Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India.

Despite sharing a name, red pandas are not to be confused with giant pandas. In fact, red pandas are sometimes called the “original panda,” as they were documented before giant pandas.

Zoo Atlanta continues to support the protection and conservation of red pandas through the Red Panda Network. This project works to construct greenhouses and shade houses in Nepal to promote the growth of local plants and support forest restoration.

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