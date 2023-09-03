Local

Meet Boom: UGA XI makes his Sanford Stadium debut as new mascot

UT Martin v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Georgia Bulldogs' mascot Boom rests in his doghouse during the third quarter of the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Martin Skyhawks at Sanford Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off their back-to-back national championship defense with a commanding win over UT-Martin on Saturday. It also marked the debut of its new mascot.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo got an up-close look at Uga XI and his new digs. Uga XI, whose real name is Boom, took over the mascot duties from Uga X, aka Que, who retired earlier this year.

All 10 official bulldogs who have served as Uga have been part of a line of pure white English bulldogs owned by the Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler and his family in Savannah. Boom will continue that tradition.

Sadly, his owner did not get to see his first game. Seiler died in August at the age of 90. The Bulldogs honored Seiler before Saturday’s game and Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order for flags to fly half-staff at Sanford Stadium and in Athens.

