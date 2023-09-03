Meet Boom: UGA XI makes his Sanford Stadium debut as new mascot

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off their back-to-back national championship defense with a commanding win over UT-Martin on Saturday. It also marked the debut of its new mascot.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo got an up-close look at Uga XI and his new digs. Uga XI, whose real name is Boom, took over the mascot duties from Uga X, aka Que, who retired earlier this year.

Meet my new favorite friend BOOM aka UGA XI. It’s his first regular season game on the sidelines for the Georgia Bulldogs. ( Also for those concerned his dog house is air conditioned. ) #godawgs pic.twitter.com/ELIwPoLhQk — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 2, 2023

All 10 official bulldogs who have served as Uga have been part of a line of pure white English bulldogs owned by the Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler and his family in Savannah. Boom will continue that tradition.

Sadly, his owner did not get to see his first game. Seiler died in August at the age of 90. The Bulldogs honored Seiler before Saturday’s game and Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order for flags to fly half-staff at Sanford Stadium and in Athens.

Patriarch of UGA mascots, Frank W. ‘Sonny’ Seiler dies at 90

