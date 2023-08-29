Patriarch of UGA mascots, Frank W. ‘Sonny’ Seiler dies at 90

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The University of Georgia athletic department is mourning the loss of Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler, the patriarch of the long line of Georgia Bulldog mascots known as “Uga.”

Seiler died Monday at age 90 in Savannah after a short illness.

In 1956, Seiler and his wife, Cecilia, brought their English Bulldog to the season-opening football game at the request of then-coach Wally Butts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Sonny” and the Seiler family have raised each of the continual line of mascots for 67 years including the present mascot, “Uga XI.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “Sonny’s contributions to the University of Georgia as a student and alumnus were innumerable, and his loyalty to his alma mater was unmatched. His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Sonny Seiler. His dedication to our university and our cherished mascot will forever be remembered. Sending my condolences to the Seiler family during this difficult time,” UGA football head coach Kirby Smart said in a tweet.

Seiler was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and appeared in three movies filmed in Savannah and Hollywood: Gingerbread Man, Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil, and The Legend of Bagger Vance.

TRENDING STORIES:

He graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in 1956.

Following law school, Seiler was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United States Infantry and served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant.

He also served six years as an officer in the Georgia National Guard, 230th Field Artillery.

Seiler was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Cecilia Gunn Seiler, and is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Vince Dooley's wife reflects on how he would feel watching the Bulldogs repeat as champions

©2023 Cox Media Group