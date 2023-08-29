Several arrested after fight at Mall of Georgia, video appears to show teen shoving police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least seven teens were arrested at the Mall of Georgia Sunday night after police say fights led to so much disruption that the movie theater had to close its doors early.

Cell phone video appears to show a 19-year-old man shoving police officers who were restraining his younger brother during the chaos.

Earlier, a different group of teens forced security to call for reinforcements due to staff being outnumbered, police say.

Gwinnett County Police arrested Benjamin Pinkrah and charged him with felony obstruction, misdemeanor riot charges, and multiple other charges.

A judge denied his bond, claiming he was a danger to the community.

“Why is someone a danger to the community because he was trying to protect his friends?” a 14-year-old who was involved asked Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Her parents asked her not to be identified.

Security at the Mall of Georgia called for police at around 7:30 p.m. because they said teens were fighting with security.

People hoping to see a movie were told to leave as police cleared the crowds.

