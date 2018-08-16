0 McDonald's to invest millions in modernizing 280 Atlanta restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. - McDonald’s plans to spend $170 million modernizing its restaurants in Georgia, including nearly three-quarters of the ones located in Atlanta.

The company said 280 restaurants in Atlanta will undergo the renovations, as part of the company’s overall goal of improving customer experience.

Vicki Chancellor, vice president of the Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Operations Association, owns and operates seven restaurants in Atlanta, three of which already have been remodeled.

Chancellor said the company’s efforts are in response to customers feedback on what they would like to see in the restaurants.

Those changes include modernizing interior and exteriors designs, adding new furniture, digitizing their services and introducing curbside service.

“Modernizing the restaurant is just another way of being in touch with our consumers, stay on that cutting edge about how we grow the market and how we meet the need of our consumers,” said Chancellor.

McDonald’s strategy does not come as a surprise to Drew Tonsmeire of the UGA Small Business Development Center at Kennesaw State University.

“I am sure McDonald’s has a strong profit motive. They don’t do anything that will not lead to improvement in profits,” said Tonsmeire.

According to Tonsmeire, the company’s response to changing market trends is a smart move that will increase efficiencies resulting in higher volume sales.

“There is a reason why McDonald’s is the No. 1 restaurant in the world. They do their homework. They keep abreast of trends,” added Tonsmeire.

Although the company could not specify the number of jobs to be created from the investments, Chancellor said more workers will eventually be needed to cover the added services. She said her newly renovated restaurants added 10-20 new jobs.

The investments will have a positive impact locally, said Tonsmeire.

“When they spend $170 million in Georgia, that is $170 million that circulates in those local economies,” he said.

This article was written by Anastaciah Ondieki with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

