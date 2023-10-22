MARTA to introduce new fare system, allowing riders to use credit, debit cards

ATLANTA — MARTA is making it easier to pay for your ride with new ways to collect train and bus fares.

MARTA plans to install new automated collection systems at all 38 rail stations over the next five years.

The upgrade will allow passengers to pay with debit cards, credit cards, and mobile wallets.

MARTA is working with retailers so that customers can buy tickets or reload breeze cards in checkout lines at 240 stores across the metro area.

This simplified fare collection is part of MARTA’s effort to increase ridership.

Overall, MARTA ridership is down 45 percent since 2019.

