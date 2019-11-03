MARTA celebrates 40 years of bus and rail service in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - To commemorate 40 years of combined bus and rail service, MARTA is hosting a reception and concert with local acts on Sunday.
The special guest reception will be held at 2 p.m. at the Georgia State Station at 170 Piedmont Avenue.
Following the reception, a free, public festival will be held at the Avondale Administration Building parking lot at 2775 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue.
The festival will include a free concert featuring local bands Yacht Rock Schooners and The Mar-Tans, food trucks, ping pong and a kids' zone. There will also be a DJ and MARTA-themed gifts.
The transit system was first formed in 1965. It purchased the Atlanta Transit System in 1972, giving them full ownership of the city's bus service and a boost in ridership.
Seven years later, in 1979, MARTA ran its first train from Avondale Station to Georgia State Station, marking the start of combined bus and transit service.
MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker is hosting a commemorative reverse trip of the ride for guests at Sunday's reception.
