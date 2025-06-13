MARTA board approves $1.5B budget focused on improving safety, reliability and cleanliness

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors adopted the Authority’s Fiscal Year 2026 Operating and Capital Budget on Wednesday of $1.55 billion.

According to MARTA officials, the budget includes $652 million in net operating funds and $901.8 million for capital programming, $115 million for the new trains, $104 million for the implementation of the new fare system.

MARTA officials say they are balancing the budget for the 14th consecutive year without a fare increase.

“The next fiscal year will be one of incredible improvement, with systemwide once-in-a-generation investments that ensure a safer, cleaner, more reliable MARTA,” said General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Greenwood says customers will see state-of-the-art railcars, a redesigned bus network that increases service frequency and a better and more flexible Breeze system.

MARTA officials point to the capital improvement program and projects including the Rapid A-Line in Summerhill and the Five Points Station Transformation, the Bankhead Station platform extension, and Cleveland/Metropolitan Avenue Arterial Rapid Transit (ART).

“By keeping safe, clean, and reliable as our north star, we were able to focus on necessary system improvements while remaining good stewards of public money,” said MARTA Board Chair Jennifer Ide.

Ide adds that MARTA is committed to increasing ridership and maintaining good relationship with jurisdictional partners.

In addition, the budget includes nearly $50 million for the ongoing Station Rehabilitation Program which is a multi-year project that will enhance safety, cleanliness, and reliability, and the overall customer experience at all 38 rail stations.

To view MARTA’s FY 2026 Operating and Capital Budgets in detail visit MARTA.

