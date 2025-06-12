Retired Gwinnett couple put out warning after being scammed out of $800K in crypto scheme

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A retired Gwinnett County couple says they lost $802,000 in a sophisticated cryptocurrency scam, and now they are speaking out to warn others.

Jerry and Mindy Dunaway thought they had done everything right. They saved for retirement, lived carefully, and looked forward to their golden years.

Then a message on WhatsApp changed everything.

“It just gets into a general conversation,” Jerry said. “And it’s like, ‘Oh, have you thought about crypto?’”

The 74-year-old began investing through what appeared to be a legitimate cryptocurrency platform.

TRENDING STORIES:

At first, it worked. He could withdraw funds. So, he invested more.

“They show that you have money in, that you’ve made money,” he said. “This is a no-brainer. You invest more.”

But behind the scenes, Gwinnett County police believe scammers were using fake platforms and sophisticated malware that mimicked real transactions.

Jerry thought he was growing his retirement. In reality, the money was gone.

Over several months, the Dunaways lost $802,000, according to a police report.

“We did all the right things all of our lives, and then this happens,” Mindy said.

The FBI said scams like this one have stolen more than $50 billion nationwide in the past four years. Seniors, they said, are especially vulnerable.

Jerry said the shame nearly kept him silent.

“I’m willing to take the embarrassment to get the word out,” he said. “People have to know.”

Now the couple is warning others to be wary of unsolicited messages, even friendly ones.

According to the FBI: Don’t trust investment advice from strangers online. Verify all platforms through trusted sources. Never send money to anyone you haven’t met in person.

“This stuff has to be more public,” Jerry said. “More awareness. People need to start pulling together to better protect individuals.”

Their family has launched a GoFundMe to help with immediate expenses after the crippling loss.

©2025 Cox Media Group