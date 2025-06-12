Metro Atlanta parents ‘made a dumb decision’ by giving 1-year-old beer, report says

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A dinner date at a Coweta restaurant led to the arrest of a couple.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 3, Coweta County deputies were called to the Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom on Fischer Crossing regarding a suspicious person.

When the deputy arrived, he met with a manager who pointed out a man in the parking lot, saying he was giving the baby in the back seat beer at the bar. The manager informed the deputy he had video of the incident.

The deputy made contact with the man, later identified as 34-year-old Craig Banks. According to the report, Banks had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.

Banks told the deputy that he had been at the restaurant for about an hour.

According to the report, while speaking with Banks, he asked why the deputy was talking to him and when the deputy responded, Banks said, “My baby is one, why the [expletive] would I do that?”

Banks told the deputy he and his wife, identified as Paetyn Gregory, 30, went to the restaurant to have one drink. The bartender said Banks ordered a 23-ounce Yuengling Beer.

While holding the child, Gregory explained to the deputy, they hadn’t been drinking, and she gave the child a sip of her tea, and she knew nothing about the child drinking beer.

TRENDING STORIES:

However, deputies said after reviewing the video, Banks was seen waiting for the bartender to turn around and then gave the child a sip of his beer as Gregory was holding the baby, watching and laughing.

According to the report, it happened about six times, each time the bartender turned around.

Gregory gave the baby to the father to get a high chair and continued to give the child beer, authorities said. Once Gregory came back with the chair, Banks put the child in the chair, looked over to see if anyone was looking, and continued to give the child beer out of his glass as the child’s mother was still watching and laughing, according to the report.

Deputies said Gregory was seen on video laughing the whole time Banks was giving the kid the beer, after telling officers she didn’t think about it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies went back outside and arrested Banks.

When deputies asked Gregory about the incident, she said, “She wasn’t thinking and made a dumb decision.” She told deputies the child turned one last month.

She was then arrested.

Both parents were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were booked into the Coweta County Jail.

The child was picked turned over into the care of a grandparent.

©2025 Cox Media Group