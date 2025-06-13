Henry County teen who survived tornado speaks for first time in new video

For the first time, we are hearing from a Henry County 19-year-old who survived being thrown by a tornado while he was inside his home.

On Thursday, the Chaney family sent Channel 2 Action News a new video with the first message from Malachi.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I want to thank everybody for supporting me. It means the world and it is going to be one of the greatest comebacks that you have ever seen in your life,” he said.

“That you ever seen in your life,” said Tray Chaney, his father and an actor best known for his role as Malik “Poot” Carr on “The Wire.”

“Facts,” his son replied.

RELATED STORIES:

Malachi and Tray Chaney were inside their Locust Grove home when the tornado hit on May 29. Neighbors and rescuers found Malachi at least 300 feet from his home in the woods.

Tray Chaney walked away with minor injuries, but Malachi was left with broken bones in his face and ribs, a punctured lung and a neck injury.

The 19-year-old spent a week in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital. He is now rehabbing at the renowned Shepherd Center.

“He’s my superhero,” his mother Ayesha told Channel 2. “It could have been a whole lot worse, and he wouldn’t be here. He survived that. That’s amazing to me. He survived it.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group