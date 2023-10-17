Marietta and Cobb County police detectives team up to catch a burglary suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives from the Marietta Police Department and the Cobb County Police Department worked together to catch a burglary suspect.

Leandro Alves is charged with nearly 20 crimes, including burglary and property damage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say he targeted 19 different businesses during overnight hours over a span of several days.

“He broke out the window by the door,” said Branden Boutwell, manager of Hot Wing 8 Manager.

“He came in, he pushed the carts out of the way and he came in this way and he went to the back of the store,” said Jeff Champion, Manager of Ricks Farmers Market.

Alves was captured on several different security cameras at a number of businesses.

“Our security system scared him away so we’re pretty happy about that” said Champion.

Cameras at Café Hot Wing 8 captured Alves’s every move.

“The first thing he went to was the register. Stuck his hand in there, but nothing was in there,” said Boutwell.

Alves is seen on camera stealing the gumball machine and driving away.

Police say Alves managed to steal hundreds of dollars from several other businesses.

A crime spree police solved after they began working together to piece together clues.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Cobb was able to use the use of technology and license plate readers we were able to get some fingerprints from some of the scenes,” said Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department.

Police caught Alves with help from flock cameras.

“They had a lookout on that vehicle and it picked up that vehicle,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk with the Cobb County Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Homeowners upset about proposed 90-acre granite mine in Rockdale County

©2023 Cox Media Group