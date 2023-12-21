Man who held woman, infant hostage found dead in car with his mother’s body, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman and her son’s death.

Tyrone police said on Tuesday at 8:56 p.m., officers were requested to do a welfare check at a home on McDade Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, a woman answered and said that her baby’s father had killed his mother the previous day and held her and her child hostage overnight. She told police the man had released her and the child and left the area in a vehicle with the body of his mother before the police arrived.

Later that day, authorities said the suspect’s vehicle was located in Fayetteville on fire.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Khalid Auta of Tyrone, was found dead inside the car along with who police believe to be his mother, 59-year-old Sonya Reid of Tyrone. Officials determined that he shot himself.

TRENDING STORIES:

No further information has been released regarding the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man burned in DeKalb church playground fire, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group