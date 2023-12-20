Clayton County woman heard on audio recording killing her husband gets chance at freedom

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman captured on an audio recording of killing her husband was convicted and learned she would get a chance at freedom.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in a Clayton County courtroom where Chief Judge Robert Mack sentenced Tempest Daniel to life with the possibility of parole.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim’s family asked the judge to keep her in prison forever, but Daniel’s family says she was the victim.

“There are no winners here. None. On either side,” Daniel’s aunt, Albertina Collier testified.

Daniel sobbed as her family begged a judge to show her mercy after a jury convicted her of killing her husband.

“So I again beg you. Please don’t take her away from us,” Kimberly Daniel, Tempest’s mother testified.

It happened inside a home along Sunset Park in 2020. Prosecutors played an audio recording where you hear Daniel threatening to stab her husband, Vincent Taylor.

Taylor’s phone was recording in his pocket.

“She threatened him multiple times in that recording. She threatened that she was going to kill him multiple times,” Assistant District Attorney Breanna Mcknight said in court.

You hear Taylor scream “Stop, stop, stop.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors say Daniel then stabbed him in the neck, killing him. Mcknight says the recording indicates Daniel stabbed Taylor in front of their two children.

But Daniel’s family testified she was not a murderer.

“My daughter was a victim and the only thing she was doing was defending herself,” Kimberly Daniel said.

She said her daughter adored her two kids.

Prosecutors say several witnesses testified there was no evidence of Taylor abusing Daniel and she manipulated her family into believing that.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Taylor’s family asked the judge to sentence her to life without parole.

Mack agreeing this was a toxic relationship, decided to give Daniel a chance at freedom.

“The court is going to sentence you to life with the possibility of parole,” the judge said.

Daniel, a bank manager, will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison.

She is appealing her conviction.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Now paroled, ‘Little B’ talks about new life ahead after being convicted of killing young father Michael Lewis, known as “Little B,” was 13 when he was convicted of the murder of a young father of two.

©2023 Cox Media Group