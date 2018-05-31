Man with homemade roller coaster in backyard arrested on child molestation charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents in a DeKalb County community fear a roller coaster that a neighbor built for his children and others somehow played a role in 35-year-old Dectavious Moore's arrest on accusations of child molestation.
Agents tore down the homemade roller coaster, and many want to know if he used the roller coaster to lure children.
“The things he was doing for his children was just a persona to lure other kids,” one neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
Some neighbors said they wouldn't let their kids near the ride, which was made mostly of PVC pipes and wood, but they didn't think the man who built it would be accused of child sex crimes.
GBI agents arrested Moore Wednesday night at a Lithonia public housing complex on Kelly Street. Agents said they found evidence of sexually explicit images of children made at the complex.
Authorities said there are potentially eight female victims between the ages of 7 and 14 and they need help identifying most of them.
We uncover the possible warning signs leading up to Moore's arrest, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}