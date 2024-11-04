Illinois man wanted in murder of 10-month-old arrested in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers in metro Atlanta arrested an Illinois man wanted in the murder of his girlfriend’s baby.

The FBI with the help of Atlanta police and DeKalb County police took Zashawntray Pickett into custody on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rockford, Illinois police said a baby was brought to a hospital in Chicago on Oct. 29. Doctors pronounced the 10-month-old dead. The FBI news release did not say how the baby died.

Investigators identified Pickett, who was dating the baby’s mother, as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Saturday, the FBI tracked down Pickett to a location in DeKalb County and arrested him.

The FBI says Pickett had at least six outstanding warrants for the following charges: domestic battery, stalking, criminal trespassing, burglary, and criminal damage to property.

Police booked Pickett into the DeKalb County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group