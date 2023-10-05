Man walking with grandson and son hit, killed in front of them, Forsyth deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in front of his son and grandson is now off the streets.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco visited the crash site in Forsyth County where Joaquin Vega, 70, was hit and killed on Tuesday. He was walking with his son and his grandson near Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road around 8:30 when the driver hit him and kept going.

The family was planning Vega’s funeral when they learned deputies had arrested Apagito Romo Vazquez for killing him.

