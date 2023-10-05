‘Save yourself:’ Threats, countdown scrawled on metro Atlanta high school’s walls, officials say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta high school is increasing security after several threats were made against the school.

They were found written in a stall in a school bathroom.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at North Forsyth High School on Thursday, where the district is still investigating the threats. Several Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies were on campus as a precaution.

A viewer sent Channel 2 Action News pictures of the threats on Wednesday. One read, “October 10 (expletive), we are coming.”

A second one shared on social media read: “We are coming on the 10th. Save yourself while you can. We will show no mercy for you.”

Another showed a countdown to Oct. 10.

