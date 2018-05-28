Man wakes up to find drunken stranger in his bed, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a drunken stranger walked into a Gwinnett County veteran's apartment and fell asleep next to him in bed.
Officers pulled the stranger out of bed and took him to jail.
Channel 2 Action News' Tony Thomas has learned the resident, Peter Brownlowe, is a former Atlanta Police Department officer and an Army veteran.
"I was just on the bed sleeping like this and something woke me up," Brownlowe said.
Brownlowe didn't realize he had left the front door of his apartment unlocked and, in the middle of the night Friday, he got the surprise of his life.
Having a man get into his bed wasn't the only surprise for Barlowe that night. Our interview with him and the charges the man faces, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}