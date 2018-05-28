Delta debuts uniforms in ‘Passport Plum' with launch Tuesday

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines is about to debut its new uniforms for flight attendants and other employees with designer Zac Posen.
Atlanta-based Delta has been preparing for months for the Tuesday launch of the new uniforms.
Posen will make an appearance at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon, around the same time that the first crew wearing the new uniforms for the debut will take off in Singapore for a flight to Tokyo. By that time, it will be early Tuesday morning in Singapore.
Posen will then appear at a Delta fashion show at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Tuesday morning in Atlanta, as employees don the new uniforms on flights and at airports across the carrier’s operations.
While Delta employees have for years worn dark blue and red uniforms, the new collection includes a color the airline dubs “Passport Plum.”
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}