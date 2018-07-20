Man uses forklift to steal car from local dealership, police say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Twisted metal is all that is left after a bold car theft from a local car dealership.
Video shows a thief using a forklift to make a hole in the fence of a Conyers car dealership, clearing a path for himself to make his getaway.
Police said the brazen man spent nearly an hour at the dealership before choosing his target.
“Just basically shopping for a vehicle," an employee told Channel 2 Action News.
How the alleged thief was able to crank up the car and drive away -- and what's being done to make sure it never happens again, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}