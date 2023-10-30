Man trapped in house killed in ‘possible’ explosion, Ga. sheriff officials say

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a possible house explosion, according to deputies.

Effingham County sheriff officials said around 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a house fire on Ebenezer Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a man was trapped inside.

After locating the man, officials said the victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire has not officially been determined however officials said they suspect that the house exploded.

The investigation remains ongoing.

