Henry County woman arrested, charged with opening fake Verizon accounts using other people’s info

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county has seen its residents report fraudulent Verizon accounts created using their information.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it received several reports from citizens that there have been fake Verizon accounts opened using their information.

After receiving these reports Investigators learned that the same person was responsible for opening all of these accounts.

Investigators identified the suspect as April Green of Locust Grove, Georgia.

When arresting Green, investigators found several fake driver’s licenses using her photo and another unidentified person’s photo along with debit cards displaying the victim’s name.

Green has been arrested, charged with three counts of felony identity fraud, and is currently in the Monroe County Jail.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who knows the identity of the unidentified person listed on the Driver’s License is asked to contact Sergeant Kemeyan Colvard at 478-994-7010 or email Kcolvard@monroecosheriffga.us.

