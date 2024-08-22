Man throws dog out of UTV during high-speed chase with troopers

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are searching for a man who threw a dog out of his UTV during a chase.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on July 27, Johnny Albert White was driving a Polaris Ranger on GA 520 when Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull him over.
White then sped away from troopers and while he was doing so, threw a black and white Shepadoodle dog out of the UTV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Now, deputies are asking for White to turn himself in to Lee County Jail.
The dog’s status is unclear.
White is wanted for fleeing law enforcement, cruelty to animals, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, operating restrictions off-road vehicles and driving under the influence.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Group drives hours to visit abandoned GA hospital they saw on TikTok. Now they’re facing charges
- Free tacos for life? Drunk 21-year-old tries bribing Athens cop
- Dadgum it! Atlanta, South Fulton swear more than most of the country, according to new study
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group