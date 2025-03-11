Man takes plea deal after GA Supreme Court overturns security guard murder conviction

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man previously convicted of murdering a bouncer outside of a nightclub in 2019 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Houston County prosecutors said Morgan Baker shot and killed Tamarco Head, who worked as a bouncer at Club Boss, in 2019. He was found guilty in 2022 and sentenced to life in prison.

But last year, the Supreme Court of Georgia overturned his conviction, saying a jury should not have been shown video of Baker in a rap music video, even to establish his identity.

According to Houston County court records, Baker was preparing to go back to trial for Head’s murder, but instead pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Baker was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.

WGXA-TV reported that Baker was part of the entourage for rapper NoCap and got into an argument with security at the club after the rapper’s performance.

