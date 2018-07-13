0 Man stranded with flat tire beaten by group of robbers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a group of robbers who beat a man who was stranded in a parking lot with a flat tire.

Kadiro Doula was driving along Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross when he pulled over into a shopping plaza parking lot to check his tire.

He said he saw a black BMW circling his vehicle, and moments later, a group of people were beating him in the head with a gun.

"Too much bleeding," Doula said.

Doula said he was covered in blood after an armed robber pistol-whipped him on his forehead and the back of his head, and hit him near his rib cage.

He asked someone in a nearby barber shop if he could wait for help inside the shop.

“I told him, ‘I’m scared of these people,’ and then he said, ‘I’m closed. Go out,’” Doula told Channel 2 Action News.

That's when he said at least two assailants grabbed him, beat him and robbed him.

"(They) only take wallet, phone, two car keys and then $1,600 inside my wallet," Doula said.

Police are actively looking for the robbers because they believe they'll strike again.

"When violence is introduced, it's always a concern for us that it'll escalate in the future or if they saw that as a particularly effective tactic, they may use it again," a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Even though Doula still has a scar on his forehead and feels the pain, he said he is grateful to be alive.

"I'm good, but I have headaches sometimes," he said.

Doula said he has been paranoid around people ever since the robbery.

Police said someone robbed a pizza delivery man in the same parking lot. They're working to find if the two crimes are connected and if the latest incident was a setup.

