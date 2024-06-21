Man steals nearly $300 worth of food, fireworks from Henry County grocery store

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is asking for your help to find a suspect wanted for theft.

Police said on June 17, the suspect shown in the photo went into the Ingles on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

He was caught on camera grabbing two packs of ribs, four packs of steaks, and seven packs of fireworks.

Police said the suspect put the items in a shopping cart and left the store without paying for it. The total amount stolen was $290.49.

He then left in a black Dodge Charger (older model, possibly 2012).

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Det. E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009

