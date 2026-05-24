Man stabbed at MARTA station

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Police Department said a man was stabbed several times at Georgia State’s MARTA station.
MARTA police said they received the call at around 1:29 p.m. Sunday.
The male victim was found at the scene alert, conscious and breathing with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The crime investigation unit is at the scene and investigating.
MARTA police said there is currently no information on the suspect.
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